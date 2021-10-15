Nearly $500k awarded to Blair County to combat homelessness

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) secretary announced that nearly $5.5 million has been awarded to help combat homelessness across Pennsylvania.

Secretary Dennis Davin said this funding was provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program, and Blair County will receive nearly $500,000 of that share.

The funding eligibility falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS) and administration.

The projects to receive funding in Blair County include:

Blair County $97,525

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Family Services, Inc.

Blair County Community Action Agency $399,438

Blair County Community Action Program

A total of 25 counties are to receive a portion of this grant, and a full list of them can be found under the ESG 2021 Awards PDF.

According to Davin:

Rapid rehousing helps individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness, fleeing violence or living in a home not suitable for human habitation to swiftly move to stable housing.

Homelessness prevention resources help families or individuals who are currently housed but could be in jeopardy of losing their homes with rental assistance and case management resources.

Street outreach connects unsheltered homeless individuals with emergency shelter and/or health services.

Emergency shelter funding supports costs associated with essential services, operating expenses and renovations necessary to provide emergency shelter.

It’s reported that funding priority is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

