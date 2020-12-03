Nearly 5,000 Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Health said nearly 5,000 Pennsylvanians are in the hospital battling COVID-19.

More than 1,000 patients remain in the intensive care unit.

The department issued guidelines on stopping elective procedures if the hospital has a staff shortage, COVID-19 surge, or inadequate bed availability.

“All of us have to be mindful that we all have a role to play in what is happening in the hospitals right now. You might not need hospital care right now. You might not have a loved one in the hospital right now, but what is happening in our hospitals has a direct impact on you,” DOH Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

At the moment, no hospital in the Commonwealth meets all three of those requirements, but the Southwestern region does have a staff shortage.