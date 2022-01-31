February 13 2022 06:30 pm

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Almost $4,000 worth of items were stolen from a Walmart in State College after police say two men left the store without paying.

The men entered the Benner Pike Walmart on Saturday, Jan 15 at 6:48 p.m. and took various electronics, clothing, $500 gift cards and cash all worth approximately $3,894, according to the State College Police Department.

The suspects reportedly distracted a cashier and tampered with the transactions in order to obtain the items. They then left the store with the items at 7:18 p.m.

Theft at State College Walmart. 373 Benner Pike on Saturday, Jan. 15 between 6:48 p.m. and 7:18 p.m.

Security cameras captured the suspects as they left the Walmart parking lot driving away in a light-colored Dodge Charger.

The State College Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip on their website.

