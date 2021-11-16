Nearly $300k in grants awarded to projects across multiple counties

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) announced it awarded nearly $300k in grants to 77 fall projects in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana Counties.

The grants will focus on meeting health and human service needs, such as providing meals and warmth for local children and families as well as projects aimed at boosting local economies and building community, the foundation said.

A breakdown of the grants can be found below. They’re listed in order by organization, project and total money granted to them.

Cambria County – 22 projects worth $79,750

1901 Church, Inc. – 916 Broad Roof Removal –

Blacklick Valley Foundation and Ambulance Service Blacklick Valley EMS – Stairchair Replacement – $2,500

Breaking the Barriers – Breaking the Barriers – $1,500

Cambria County Backpack Project – Cambria County Backpack Project – $5,000

Carrolltown Fire Engine Company – Carrolltown Fire Hose and Nozzle Replacement – $2,000

Center for Metal Arts, Inc. – CMA House Plumbing Repair – $6,000

Community Arts Center of Cambria County – Mold and Fire – $2,250

First Waves/Benscreek Canoe Club – First Waves Johnstown – $2,000

Flood City Boxing Academy, Inc. – Flood City Youth Fitness Academy Youth Program – $6,500

Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department Jackson Township VFD – Air Compressor and Fill Station – $2,000

John Carroll Area Ambulance Association – Intraosseous Vascular System – $2,000

Johnstown Symphony Orchestra – Focusing Our Data – $6,550

Laurel Highlands Council, Boy Scouts of America – Scoutreach Program Serving Disadvantaged Youth – $1,000

Nanty Glo Public Library – Library Parking Lot Paving – $1,000

Portage Area Ambulance Association – Portage Ambulance COVID EMS Supplies Replacement – $3,000

Portage Volunteer Fire Company – PVFC: Fall 2021 Rescue Cribbing Replacement – $1,500

Stackhouse Park, Inc. – Stackhouse Park Tall Timbers Bridge Project – $6,000

The Inclined Plane, Inc. – Inclined Plane Flag Pole Replacement and Lighting – $6,850

The Nant-Y-Glo Tri Area Museum and Historical Society, Inc. – Nanty Glo Historical Society Renovation – $5,000

The Salvation Army – TSA Johnstown Dental Center Indigent Care Fund – $6,000

The Salvation Army – Johnstown Community Kitchen – $7,500

United Methodist Human Services – Bridges to Success – $2,10

Somerset County – 24 projects worth $84,566

Blind & Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh – Somerset County Blind Association Program – $2,450

Boswell Volunteer Fire Department Boswell – VFD Traffic Safety Initiative – $5,250

Children’s Aid Home Programs of Somerset County – Furnishings for a High-Need Growing Staff – $2,200

Conemaugh Township Rotary Wishes of Christmas – 2021 Conemaugh Township Wishes of Christmas – $3,500

County of Somerset – September 11th National Memorial Trail Development – $7,500

Friends for the Youghiogheny River Lake, Inc. – Somerfield Pavilion at Youghiogheny River Lake – $1,000

Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, Inc. – Outdoor Interpretive Signage – $7,500

Humane Society of Somerset County – Somerset Humane Society Upgrades – $400

Meyersdale Drama/Musical Boosters, Inc. – Yearly High School Musical – $2,000

Meyersdale Public Library – Paper Shredder to Combat Identity Theft – $500

Next Step Center, Inc. – General Assistance Program – $2,500

Rockwood Area Historical & Genealogical Society – Rockwood Historical Expansion of Museum Display – $3,000

Rockwood Veterans Memorial and Community Park – Rockwood Veterans Memorial and Community Park – $4,500

Shade Creek Watershed Association – Shade Creek Community Education Project – $3,100

Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education – ACM Early College Scholarship Program – $2,000

Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education – Clarion University-Somerset RN Essential Equipment – $3,000

Somerset County Library – Library Renovation Phase 4 – $4,000

Somerset County Mobile Food Bank – Feeding Our Neighbors – $5,000

Soroptimist International of Somerset County, Inc. – Real Men Don’t Abuse Women – $5,000

Stoystown Volunteer Fire Company – Safety Signage and Vests – $3,816

The Salvation Army – Operation Warm Hearts – $4,000

United Way of the Laurel Highlands – Somerset County Imagination Library Project – $4,350

Windber Borough – Windber Works – $2,000

YWCA Greater Johnstown – Flooring Update at Kuddle Korner Daycare – $6,000

Bedford County – Eight projects worth $31,900

Bedford County Chamber Foundation – Youth Leadership Council for Bedford County – $3,000

Bedford County Players, Inc. – Bedford County Playhouse HVAC Project – $5,600

Bedford Heritage Trust – The Fort Era Exhibit: Construction Phase – $7,500

Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company – Turnout Gear Replacement – $4,500

Everett Free Library – LED Sign Project – $3,200

Pennsylvania Society for Biomedical Research – SPARC Biomedical Science for Bedford County – $4,000

Saxton Community Library – Update Non-Fiction Section – $2,000

United Way of Bedford County Women – United of Bedford County Work Wear Program – $2,100

Indiana County – 11 projects worth $46,380

Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company – Hydraulic Ladder Rack for Fire Engine – $7,500

Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company – Utility Truck Safety Equipment – $3,000

Coal Run McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department – Kitchen Renovations – $5,000

Community Guidance Center – Children’s Play Area – $3,000

Creekside Volunteer Fire Company – Building Energy Efficiency Project – $6,380

Indiana County Community Action Program, Inc. – Pathway Emergency Shelter and Temporary Apartments – $2,000

Indiana County Conservation District – First Waves Indiana – $5,000

Indiana County Public Safety Academy – Classroom Furniture – $4,000

Lifesteps, Inc. – Family Care Mobile Resource Center – $5,000

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy – Water Bottle Filling Stations – $2,300

Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Co. of Blairsville – Airbag Replacement – $3,200

Multi-county programs – 12 projects worth $50,120

Laurel Highlands Education and Robotics, Inc. – Team Collaborative Space and Fabrication Hub – $4,500

Pennsylvania Elks Major Projects – Free In-home Support for Persons with Disabilities – $3,200

Pittsburgh Chapter National Tooling & Machining Foundation – Introducing Youth to Manufacturing Careers – $5,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc. – Supporting Families Traveling for Care – $1,400

Veteran Community Initiatives, Inc. – Veterans Assisting Veteran Families – $7,500

Young Peoples Community Center – Cross-country Ski Rental Equipment – $5,500

Allegheny Christian Ministries, Inc., DBA Laurel View Village – Person-centered Engagement for Older Adults – $3,000

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania Speech/Language/Hearing – Screenings for Children – $2,720

OperationBeYoutiful – Operation BeYoutiful: Relax and Restore – $1,000

Richland Township Volunteer Fireman’s Association – Live-in Scholarship – $7,000

Scalp Level-Paint Volunteer Fire Company – Personal Protective Equipment – $5,500

The Learning Lamp – Early Learning Health & Safety Initiatives – $3,800

“These annual grant awards are an important part of our impact in the community,” CFA President Mike Kane said. “Every dollar represents the generosity of a donor who cares for our community, and through our fall and spring grant awards, we provide ongoing support to nonprofit organizations making our region better in a multitude of ways.”

The CFA is a public, nonprofit foundation that manages funds to strengthen local communities, according to their website. For over 30 years, CFA has been working to empower individuals to become philanthropists, donors to make meaningful change, and caring citizens to design a legacy.

During the fiscal year of 2021, they have awarded over $15 million in grants and charitable distributions.

