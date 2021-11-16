Nearly $300k in grants awarded to projects across multiple counties

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) announced it awarded nearly $300k in grants to 77 fall projects in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana Counties.
The grants will focus on meeting health and human service needs, such as providing meals and warmth for local children and families as well as projects aimed at boosting local economies and building community, the foundation said.
A breakdown of the grants can be found below. They’re listed in order by organization, project and total money granted to them.
Cambria County – 22 projects worth $79,750
- 1901 Church, Inc. – 916 Broad Roof Removal –
- Blacklick Valley Foundation and Ambulance Service Blacklick Valley EMS – Stairchair Replacement – $2,500
- Breaking the Barriers – Breaking the Barriers – $1,500
- Cambria County Backpack Project – Cambria County Backpack Project – $5,000
- Carrolltown Fire Engine Company – Carrolltown Fire Hose and Nozzle Replacement – $2,000
- Center for Metal Arts, Inc. – CMA House Plumbing Repair – $6,000
- Community Arts Center of Cambria County – Mold and Fire – $2,250
- First Waves/Benscreek Canoe Club – First Waves Johnstown – $2,000
- Flood City Boxing Academy, Inc. – Flood City Youth Fitness Academy Youth Program – $6,500
- Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department Jackson Township VFD – Air Compressor and Fill Station – $2,000
- John Carroll Area Ambulance Association – Intraosseous Vascular System – $2,000
- Johnstown Symphony Orchestra – Focusing Our Data – $6,550
- Laurel Highlands Council, Boy Scouts of America – Scoutreach Program Serving Disadvantaged Youth – $1,000
- Nanty Glo Public Library – Library Parking Lot Paving – $1,000
- Portage Area Ambulance Association – Portage Ambulance COVID EMS Supplies Replacement – $3,000
- Portage Volunteer Fire Company – PVFC: Fall 2021 Rescue Cribbing Replacement – $1,500
- Stackhouse Park, Inc. – Stackhouse Park Tall Timbers Bridge Project – $6,000
- The Inclined Plane, Inc. – Inclined Plane Flag Pole Replacement and Lighting – $6,850
- The Nant-Y-Glo Tri Area Museum and Historical Society, Inc. – Nanty Glo Historical Society Renovation – $5,000
- The Salvation Army – TSA Johnstown Dental Center Indigent Care Fund – $6,000
- The Salvation Army – Johnstown Community Kitchen – $7,500
- United Methodist Human Services – Bridges to Success – $2,10
Somerset County – 24 projects worth $84,566
- Blind & Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh – Somerset County Blind Association Program – $2,450
- Boswell Volunteer Fire Department Boswell – VFD Traffic Safety Initiative – $5,250
- Children’s Aid Home Programs of Somerset County – Furnishings for a High-Need Growing Staff – $2,200
- Conemaugh Township Rotary Wishes of Christmas – 2021 Conemaugh Township Wishes of Christmas – $3,500
- County of Somerset – September 11th National Memorial Trail Development – $7,500
- Friends for the Youghiogheny River Lake, Inc. – Somerfield Pavilion at Youghiogheny River Lake – $1,000
- Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, Inc. – Outdoor Interpretive Signage – $7,500
- Humane Society of Somerset County – Somerset Humane Society Upgrades – $400
- Meyersdale Drama/Musical Boosters, Inc. – Yearly High School Musical – $2,000
- Meyersdale Public Library – Paper Shredder to Combat Identity Theft – $500
- Next Step Center, Inc. – General Assistance Program – $2,500
- Rockwood Area Historical & Genealogical Society – Rockwood Historical Expansion of Museum Display – $3,000
- Rockwood Veterans Memorial and Community Park – Rockwood Veterans Memorial and Community Park – $4,500
- Shade Creek Watershed Association – Shade Creek Community Education Project – $3,100
- Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education – ACM Early College Scholarship Program – $2,000
- Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education – Clarion University-Somerset RN Essential Equipment – $3,000
- Somerset County Library – Library Renovation Phase 4 – $4,000
- Somerset County Mobile Food Bank – Feeding Our Neighbors – $5,000
- Soroptimist International of Somerset County, Inc. – Real Men Don’t Abuse Women – $5,000
- Stoystown Volunteer Fire Company – Safety Signage and Vests – $3,816
- The Salvation Army – Operation Warm Hearts – $4,000
- United Way of the Laurel Highlands – Somerset County Imagination Library Project – $4,350
- Windber Borough – Windber Works – $2,000
- YWCA Greater Johnstown – Flooring Update at Kuddle Korner Daycare – $6,000
Bedford County – Eight projects worth $31,900
- Bedford County Chamber Foundation – Youth Leadership Council for Bedford County – $3,000
- Bedford County Players, Inc. – Bedford County Playhouse HVAC Project – $5,600
- Bedford Heritage Trust – The Fort Era Exhibit: Construction Phase – $7,500
- Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company – Turnout Gear Replacement – $4,500
- Everett Free Library – LED Sign Project – $3,200
- Pennsylvania Society for Biomedical Research – SPARC Biomedical Science for Bedford County – $4,000
- Saxton Community Library – Update Non-Fiction Section – $2,000
- United Way of Bedford County Women – United of Bedford County Work Wear Program – $2,100
Indiana County – 11 projects worth $46,380
- Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company – Hydraulic Ladder Rack for Fire Engine – $7,500
- Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company – Utility Truck Safety Equipment – $3,000
- Coal Run McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department – Kitchen Renovations – $5,000
- Community Guidance Center – Children’s Play Area – $3,000
- Creekside Volunteer Fire Company – Building Energy Efficiency Project – $6,380
- Indiana County Community Action Program, Inc. – Pathway Emergency Shelter and Temporary Apartments – $2,000
- Indiana County Conservation District – First Waves Indiana – $5,000
- Indiana County Public Safety Academy – Classroom Furniture – $4,000
- Lifesteps, Inc. – Family Care Mobile Resource Center – $5,000
- Seeds of Faith Christian Academy – Water Bottle Filling Stations – $2,300
- Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Co. of Blairsville – Airbag Replacement – $3,200
Multi-county programs – 12 projects worth $50,120
- Laurel Highlands Education and Robotics, Inc. – Team Collaborative Space and Fabrication Hub – $4,500
- Pennsylvania Elks Major Projects – Free In-home Support for Persons with Disabilities – $3,200
- Pittsburgh Chapter National Tooling & Machining Foundation – Introducing Youth to Manufacturing Careers – $5,000
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc. – Supporting Families Traveling for Care – $1,400
- Veteran Community Initiatives, Inc. – Veterans Assisting Veteran Families – $7,500
- Young Peoples Community Center – Cross-country Ski Rental Equipment – $5,500
- Allegheny Christian Ministries, Inc., DBA Laurel View Village – Person-centered Engagement for Older Adults – $3,000
- Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania Speech/Language/Hearing – Screenings for Children – $2,720
- OperationBeYoutiful – Operation BeYoutiful: Relax and Restore – $1,000
- Richland Township Volunteer Fireman’s Association – Live-in Scholarship – $7,000
- Scalp Level-Paint Volunteer Fire Company – Personal Protective Equipment – $5,500
- The Learning Lamp – Early Learning Health & Safety Initiatives – $3,800
“These annual grant awards are an important part of our impact in the community,” CFA President Mike Kane said. “Every dollar represents the generosity of a donor who cares for our community, and through our fall and spring grant awards, we provide ongoing support to nonprofit organizations making our region better in a multitude of ways.”
The CFA is a public, nonprofit foundation that manages funds to strengthen local communities, according to their website. For over 30 years, CFA has been working to empower individuals to become philanthropists, donors to make meaningful change, and caring citizens to design a legacy.
During the fiscal year of 2021, they have awarded over $15 million in grants and charitable distributions.
For more information, head to the CFA’s website.
