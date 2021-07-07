Multiple areas receive grants for intersection safety improvements

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous counties across the state will receive needed safety improvements thanks to grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program.

The funding will be used to modernize, improve, and repair existing intersections and their traffic lights. across the state.

Blair County

City of Altoona – $298,769 for modernization of the traffic signal at 13th Avenue & 13th Street.

Roaring Spring Borough – $263,200 for upgrading the Five Points Intersection traffic signal.

“The improvements for the intersection will make it safer for both vehicles and pedestrians, especially the many college students and senior pedestrians who live and walk in the area. A safer way to walk will also contribute to the renaissance of our downtown core.”

-Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Altoona)

Centre County

Patton Township – $684,138.40 for connect 28 traffic signals along Atherton Street in five municipalities to the Commonwealth network and upgrade detection to support Automated Traffic Signal Performance Measures.

Ferguson Township – $108,000 for detection upgrades at three intersections along the Science Park Road corridor.

Spring Township – $40,000 for upgrading three signals along Zion Road with Flashing Yellow Arrow indications.

State College Borough – $1,143,876 for the first phase of communication network upgrades and multimodal detection at 22 intersections along the Atherton Street, Beaver Avenue, College Avenue, and Park Avenue corridors.

Huntingdon County

Huntingdon Borough – $214,400 for detection upgrades at four traffic signals along Penn Street Signal.

WHAT IS “GREEN LIGHT-GO”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as a reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program are used for a range of improvements, including LED technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

You can find the full list of all 50 municipalities across Pennsylvania by clicking here.