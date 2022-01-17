Nearly $20,000 worth of copper stolen from lumber mill and police want answers

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are looking for answers after nearly $20,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from a lumber mill in the Ebensburg area last week.

According to the report, police were called on Jan. 13 when someone noticed a skid of copper wire was missing from Fred Sherry Lumber in Barr Township, Cambria County.

The 4-inch wire was said to be on a pallet and was 800 feet long. Police believe whoever took it used the lumber mill’s equipment to load it onto their vehicle and/or trailer. The value of said copper is said to be $16,000 to $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

