Nearly 200 active cases of COVID-19 reported at Penn State

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are currently 193 active cases of COVID-19 at Penn State’s University Park campus, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Oct. 19, 3,345 students have completed their isolation period and are no longer active cases. There have been 3,538 total cases since the beginning of the academic year.

A breakdown can be found below:

Oct. 9-15 : 195 positive cases (184 from on-demand testing, 9 from random testing, 2 employee cases) 5,129 total tests, 23 awaiting results

: 195 positive cases (184 from on-demand testing, 9 from random testing, 2 employee cases) 5,129 total tests, 23 awaiting results Oct. 16-18: 33 positive cases (33 from on-demand testing) 351 total tests, 87 awaiting results

ON-DEMAND STUDENT TESTING UNIVERSITY PARK: IMAGE PROVIDED BY PENN STATE

RANDOM TESTING UNIVERSITY PARK: IMAGE PROVIDED BY PENN STATE

According to the dashboard, there are currently 48 people in quarantine and 52 people in isolation.

“We are seeing the number of positive test results continuing to decline among our students at University Park, but the next month is critical as we are seeing the number of cases of COVID-19 increase in Pennsylvania and across the country,” said Kelly Wolgast, director of Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center.