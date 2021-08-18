Nearly $1,000 in tools stolen from Centre County home, police investigate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for stealing nearly $1,000 worth of tools from a Liberty Township home Sunday.

On Aug. 15 around 7 p.m., state police at Rockview said hundreds of dollars worth of tools were stolen from a home on Beach Street.

The following was reported stolen:

Busch Sawsall – $110

Flashlight – $80

4 AH Battery – $80

8 AH Battery – $120

AWP Bucket Buddy – $5

24 OZ Estwing RIP Hammer – $30

RJ45 Crimpers and Dyes – $40

Utility Knife – $5

Southwire Punchdown – $10

Southwire Receptacle Tester – $10

Line Levels – $5

Craftsman 2 Inch snips – $15

Freak Impact Drill 1800 Lbs. – $200

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-355-7545.