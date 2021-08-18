Nearly $1,000 in tools stolen from Centre County home, police investigate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for stealing nearly $1,000 worth of tools from a Liberty Township home Sunday.
On Aug. 15 around 7 p.m., state police at Rockview said hundreds of dollars worth of tools were stolen from a home on Beach Street.
The following was reported stolen:
- Busch Sawsall – $110
- Flashlight – $80
- 4 AH Battery – $80
- 8 AH Battery – $120
- AWP Bucket Buddy – $5
- 24 OZ Estwing RIP Hammer – $30
- RJ45 Crimpers and Dyes – $40
- Utility Knife – $5
- Southwire Punchdown – $10
- Southwire Receptacle Tester – $10
- Line Levels – $5
- Craftsman 2 Inch snips – $15
- Freak Impact Drill 1800 Lbs. – $200
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-355-7545.
