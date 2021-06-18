NCPA to hold public input meetings discussing CEDS development strategy throughout next week

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – What would you want your community to look like if you could change it? For north-central Pa. residents, that idea is now a reality.

The north-central Pennsylvania regional planning and development commission met with a strategic planning firm to identify and solve economic deficiencies. Kate Greene, the redevelopment director of Atlas Community Studios, the strategic planning firm the NCPA has been working with said, residents will be able to voice their opinions at the meetings next week and decide how the growth and development of their communities will look like.

The schedule for next weeks meeting is as follows:

Cameron County: Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Emporium Boro Council Offices.

Jefferson County: Tuesday at 9 a.m. at The Foundry in Reynoldsville.

Elk County: Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Community Education Center in St. Mary’s

Clearfield County: Thursday at 11 a.m. at the NCPA Launchbox in DuBois

The meetings will be in person, with an option to join via Zoom if you are unavailable to attend. In addition to these meetings, online surveys will also be conducted to help forth the goals of north-central Pennsylvania’s future. To register to attend one of these meetings, visit the North Central PA CEDS website here.

“Hearing directly from people that have been impacted will really help to form and inform a cohesive, impactful strategy,” Greene said.

At the meetings, Brittany Bogacki, the community development coordinator at NCPA said questions will be asked about the assets and opportunities within these communities that will give people a say in where funds crucial to their counties’ growth are allocated.

“There are certain things that we know were issues pre-covid, such as workforce and housing that continue to be significant challenges to our region,” Bogacki said.

The NCPA staretd examining strengths and weaknesses within these counties in 2017.

But after the pandemic brought new issues to light, the organization believed that going to the public was the best option to solve these problems.

“Where do we really need to invest to be stronger? So that we can be in a better place to address different challenges that pop up in the future,” Greene said.