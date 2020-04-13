NCPA LaunchBox hosts webinar for small businesses on April 16

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — North Central Pennsylvania LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois and PSU Dept. of Human Development and Family Studies is hosting a free small business webinar full of mindful tips for small businesses during these tough times.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 16, at 1 p.m.

Mindfulness strategies have been shown to alleviate stress and emotional difficulties and can be useful to practice in difficult moments. The webinar will explore some science in order to understand how the brain processes stress, and then practice some simple mindfulness strategies.

The instructor, Blake Colaianne is a Ph.D. Candidate in Human Development and Family Studies at Penn State University. His research focuses on the use of prevention and promotion programs that teach mindfulness and compassion skills. He has worked with school districts around Pennsylvania, teaching mindfulness and compassion workshops to students, teachers, and community members. Prior to graduate school, Blake was a high school science teacher for five years. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Juniata College and holds master’s degrees from Penn State University and Harvard University.

To register: visit https://psu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gX3BB1PgR76hZ1bra6sDUw.

This event is hosted by NCPA LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois, PSU Department of Human Development and Family Studies.