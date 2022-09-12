BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A North Carolina man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly trespassed at a Bedford County market, stole an apple dumpling, then urinated all over the cell state police put him in, according to troopers.

Quintin Womack, 32, Bedford County Prison

Quintin Womack, 32, of Winterville, NC, was taken into custody over the weekend after police got multiple calls about him from Mile Level Farm Market on Lincoln Highway in Snake Spring Township the evening of Sept. 9.

Womack was causing an issue and repeatedly trying to steal things, according to the owner’s statement to police. He was told by troopers he wasn’t allowed to be on the property any longer and the issue was handled.

Roughly 30 minutes later, police were called by the market again as Womack returned and was lingering around in the parking lot, walking towards the owner numerous times. When police arrived, they found that Womack had left the property.

A few hours later troopers called the market to check on them and found that Womack took and ate an apple dumpling without paying for it.

According to the affidavit, police were called minutes later to a mobile home community nearly across the street from the market. Womack was reportedly wandering around and looking into windows. When asked what he was doing by a resident there, he said he was waiting for a ride, they told police.

Womack was taken into custody and placed into a cell at the PSP Bedford barracks. Police said that’s when he decided to urinate on the walls and floor of the jail cell.

Womack is facing charges including retail theft, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at nighttime and institutional vandalism. He was placed in Bedford County Prison on a total of $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.