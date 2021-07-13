NC man indicted in Johnstown for fentanyl possession

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A North Carolina resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown Tuesday for violating federal narcotics laws.

According to evidence presented to the court, 44-year-old Charles Triplin of Goldsboro was found in possession of over 400 grams of a mixture of a substance containing fentanyl with intent to distribute it.

The law provides for a minimum sentence of 10 years to life and a fine of $10 million, or both. The actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and Triplin’s prior criminal history, according to Acting United States District Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.