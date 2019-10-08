Nazi flag displayed for sale at local flea market

HAZEN, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An item for sale at a popular Jefferson County flea market shocks some shoppers over the weekend.

Punxsutawney resident Linda Dyson visited the Hazen Flea Market with her family Saturday.

That’s when she noticed two Nazi flags for sale flying in front of one of the booths.

“To me, that is nothing but hate, and I don’t think it belongs being sold some place that’s supposed to be family-friendly and inviting,” Dyson said.

Dyson said she approached the Flea Market Office and was told there is nothing the flea market staff can do about it.

Rules posted outside the office state vendors cannot sell pornography, anything dangerous, or items that express terroristic threats.

Dyson said she believes the flags should fall under the rules.

“Sadly, I think Western Pennsylvania gets a bad reputation for being racist or having a lot of white supremacists or things like that around here,” Dyson said. “This kind of thing is just going to promote that idea when I know it’s a warmer, much more welcoming place.”

The flea market is operated by the Warsaw Fire Company as a fundraiser.

We did speak with the Warsaw Fire Company chief, who said the company and flea market do not condone the selling of Nazi flags, however there is a fine line as to what is prohibited.

He said this is just one vendor, and not a reflection of the Fire Department’s views.

He also said the flea market committee does examine the rules each year.