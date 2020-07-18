Navy Veteran of USS Somerset biking cross country for wounded vets, to make stop in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christian Crifasi is a US Navy veteran of USS Somerset.

Crifasi is biking across the country to raise awareness and donations for wounded veterans. He is raising funds for CreatiVets, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans, addressing their service-related trauma through art and music.

After he spent seven years of service in the US Navy, Crifasi decided the cross-country journey on bicycle would be the perfect to support the fundraising efforts of CreatiVets, and decompress from his time serving.

Crifasi has nearly reached his fundraising goal with over 500 miles left to go in his journey from San Diego to New York.

He began his journey on May 2 in San Diego and has since biked over 2,000 miles across eight states. He plans to arrive in Somerset on Wednesday, July 22.

Crifasi says he is looking forward to vising Somerset, having served on the USS Somerset.

“That’s one of the best things about the trip, talking to people along the way. They see the jersey, they ask why I’m riding,” Crifasi said.