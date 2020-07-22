Navy vet cycling across the country stops in Somerset

SOMERSET. Pa. (WTAJ) — A U.S. Navy veteran who served on the USS Somerset is biking across the country to raise awareness for wounded veterans and he made a special stop in Somerset County at the Flight 93 National Memorial on Wednesday.

Christian Crifasi began his journey in San Diego on May 2. Since then, he has biked over 3,000 miles across eight different states.

Crifasi stopped in Somerset before continuing to Philadelphia. The organization that he is raising money for is CreatiVets, a nonprofit whose mission is to empower veterans by addressing their service-related trauma through art and music. He’s also teaming with Easterseals, which helps veterans find jobs.

The USS Somerset is a ship dedicated to the memory of lives lost in the crash of Flight 93 and Crifasi says it was almost surreal being at the memorial.

“I came in and saw every day on the ship…you walk by the names, you walk by the timeline for 9/11 and you see the faces on the quilt that’s staged at the entrance of our ship. To actually be here, be close to where it happened, it really touched me and gave me some goosebumps walking in.”

Crifasi’s final destination is New York City, about 400 miles away, and he hopes to be there by next week.

So far he’s raised more than $3,000 on his journey and more information about how to donate to his cause and follow his journey can be found on his website by clicking here.