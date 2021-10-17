National weather service investigating possible ‘tornado touchdown’ in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The National Weather Service is conducting an investigation of a possible ‘tornado touchdown’ near Belltown in Elk County.

A Facebook post from the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department says that the fire department responded to an emergency call yesterday morning at 8:06 a.m. for wires arcing. At first, eight members responded but soon they almost had their entire jurisdiction area handled. Two buildings along with two cars suffered damage from the storm.

The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department was also aided by Jefferson County Penndot, Jefferson County EMA and all utility companies.