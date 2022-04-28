WTAJ — This Saturday, April 30, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The day is to help prevent drug misuse and to take back unneeded medications for a safe disposal.

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. those in our across the country are able to take the unneeded medication to the disposal locations below for safely dispose.

BLAIR COUNTY:

Penn State University Altoona – 236 East Wopsononnock Avenue, Altoona, Pa, 16601

Walgreens – 508 East Plank Road, Altoona, Pa, 16602

Blair County Courthouse, Front – 423 Allegheny Street, Hollidaysburg, Pa, 16648

Freedom Township Police Department – 131 Municipal Street, East Freedom, Pa, 16637

Martinsburg Police Department – 109 Street Mulberry Street, Martinsburg, Pa 16662

CAMBRIA COUNTY:

Mainline Pharmacy – 619 Main Street, Portage, Pa, 15946

Jackson Township Municipal Building – 513 Pike Road, Johnstown, Pa, 15909

East Taylor Township Police Department – 2402 William Penn Avenue, Conemaugh, Pa, 15909

Martella’s Pharmacy of Parkhill – 1932 William Penn Avenue, Conemaugh, Pa, 15909

West Hills Regional Police – 1000 Luzerne Street, Johnstown, Pa, 15905

Upper Yoder Police Department – 110 Sunray Dr, Johnstown, Pa, 15905

Riverside Volunteer Fire Department – 615 Liberty Avenue, Pa, 15905

Martella’s Pharmacy – 1079 Franklin Street, Johnstown, Pa, 15905

Oakland Volunteer Fire Department – 1714 Bedford Street, Johnstown, Pa, 15902

Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department – 1321 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, Pa, 15904

Richland Township Police – 322 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown, Pa, 15904

Adams Township Municipal Building – 125 Mary Drive, Sidman, Pa, 15955

Adams Township Fire – 849 Locust Street, St. Michael, Pa, 15951

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Boswell Prescription Center – 210 Ohio Street, Boswell, Pa, 15531

Martella’s Pharmacy – 901 Gramham Avenue, Windber, Pa, 15963

There are four main reasons why to safely dispose of drugs the enviromental risks, accidental use, health risk, and intentional misue.

Enviromental Risks – According to the EPA, most water treatment facilities cannot filter out drugs, so medicines that get poured down the drain can enter the enviorment and contaminate drinking water.

Accidental Use – Accidental drug overdoses are one of the most commonn sources of household injuries. Young children are esepcially at risk.

Health Risks – Keeping drugs in home past there needed time could pose health risks. Expired drugs might not only be ineffective, but harmful to any users.

Intentional Misuse – Prescritption drugs can be used to get high. The main source for misuse medicine is family and friend’s medicine cabinets. Research shows brain development continues into twenties and early drug use may impact development.

For additonal information or to find other drop off location around the country, check online.