National Park Service of Western PA begins to open park access

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities numerous parks will begin to reopen in central and western Pennsylvania.

The NPS reports working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 15, 2020, the park access will reopen to:

Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site

Trails, Picnic Area, Staple Bend Tunnel

Flight 93 National Memorial

Trails, Tower of Voices, Flight Path, Memorial Plaza, Wall of Names

Fort Necessity National Battlefield

Trails, Fort Grounds and Battlefield

Friendship Hill National Historic Site

Trails and Grounds

Johnstown Flood National Memorial

Trails, North and South Abutment, Picnic Area

“The National Park Units of Western Pennsylvania provide a place for local residents and

visitors from all across the country, to recreate, relax, and to serve as an inspiration,” said

Superintendent Stephen M. Clark. “We are approaching this phased opening with that in mind as

we balance our responsibility to protect park resources and the health and safety of everyone.”

With public health in mind, visitor centers and restrooms will remain closed.