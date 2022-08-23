This is the campus of Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa, on Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College is receiving a five-figure grant from the National Park Service to help preserve a historic fort in Pennsylvania.

The liberal arts college in Huntingdon will be given $62,675 towards archeological work taking place at the site where Fort Halifax once stood in Dauphin County. The archeological field school at Juniata College will be using the grant to help perform a geophysical survey of the site to locate the fort’s perimeter and explore materials found.

Fort Halifax was built in 1756 by British soldiers on to protect against Native Americans during the French and Indian War. The fort would later be used as a trading post between Native Americans and the British. The fort was then abandoned and torn down in 1763.

The exact location of the fort remained unknown until 2021 when a collaborative effort by the state government and Juniata College found evidence of its remains.

The grant is part of the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program where $1.9 million are being awarded to 14 recipients in various states including Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said the grants will fund projects aimed at exploring and learning about battlefields and sites of armed conflict.

“The American Battlefield Protection Program’s Preservation Planning Grants fund a diversity of projects that help us better understand and interpret sites of armed conflict on American soil,” Sams said. “Through a community-driven approach, these grants protect these significant places, providing an opportunity for all Americans to explore the impacts of these conflicts on who we are as a nation.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the American Battlefield Protection Program and the grants can be found on the National Park Service website.