DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a great night for National Night Out in Duncansville Blair County.

Organizations from throughout the county were at the antique depot to show off the way they serve and support the community.

The Blair County Sheriff says they are trying to build trust and confidence between the community, law enforcement, and other first responders.

“So we’re very appreciative to the community, our partners, law enforcement, emergency personnel from all branches that came out here tonight, to spend time together, to bond and interact with our community to make sure we show unity, show trust and building with each other,” said Jim Ott: Blair County Sheriff.

Representatives from almost every law enforcement and first responder agency in Blair County participated in this national night out event.