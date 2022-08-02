ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Police Department kicked off their National Night Out Against Crime activities Tuesday evening with food, demonstrations and live music.

The event serves as an opportunity each year for police and emergency workers to connect with the communities they help. Donny Burns and The Third Degree donated live music for the second year in a row.

“I feel like it’s important so that kids aren’t scared of first responders and they know that it’s okay to like let them in your house if there’s a break in or if there’s a fire,” Brendan Scherzinger of the United States Air Force Auxiliary said.

The Blair County Sheriff’s Office held its thirty-eighth annual Night Out activities at the Duncansville Antique Depot. This year featured a car show, games and the night capped off with fireworks.

Although the events are fun for all, Blair County Sheriff Jim Ott says that it’s more about getting to talk and hangout with community members in a different light.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“And I’ve said for years, we’re blessed,” Ott said. “Very blessed here in the central part of the state. More so Blair County, we have such a great, great commitment with our community and support from our community and vice versa. We have great law enforcement to be able to give back to our citizens.”