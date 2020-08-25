National Guard assisting area nursing home with COVID-19 outbreak

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Guard has been called in to help with care at a local nursing home where COVID-19 has been confirmed in both staff and residents.

At this time, the Allegheny Lutheran Home in Hollidaysburg has not reported how many COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

They say right now they’re working through the challenge of trying to keep folks in the home safe. For needed support, they’ve called in the National Guard.

