National Frozen Custard Day: 99¢ Custard All Day on August 8th at Rita’s

Our Morgan Koziar caught up with Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Owner, Tammy Wiley to find out the difference between ice cream and custard. Tammy says the main difference is that custard is made with egg yolks, and has a thicker, creamier texture. All day August 8th you can get a promotional size of hand scooped or soft serve frozen custard for 99¢ at the Rita's in Altoona (3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd.) and in Bedford (106 Pitt St.). Rita's has a variety of sweet treats on their menu including Italian ice, hand scooped and soft serve frozen custard, milkshakes, concretes (frozen custard with two toppings), and gelati's (Italian ice with custard on top) and much more! Rita's even offers a pup cup for your dog - vanilla soft serve custard with a dog treat!