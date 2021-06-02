National Doughnut Day; Where to go to save some dough

(WTAJ) — National Doughnut Day is a favorite for people who can’t get enough of those sugar-coated treats. Many chains, and local shops, have deals on the day that may even include FREE donuts!

National Doughnut(Donut) Day is the first Friday in June every year. It celebrates the doughnut and honors the Salvation Army Lassies. The Salvation Army Lassies are the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI.

In 1917, the original “Salvation Army Doughnut” was first served by the ladies of the Salvation Army. It was during WWI that the Salvation Army Lassies went to the front lines of Europe.

The doughnuts were often cooked in oil inside the metal helmets of American soldiers. American infantrymen were then commonly called “doughboys.” Over the years, the spelling “donut” has become more and more common.

Duck Donuts – All locations/State College, Pa: Get a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut Friday, no purchase necessary. Duck Donuts took to Facebook to say that ALL locations are participating.

Scotty’s Donuts – DuBois, Pa: Scotty’s Donuts will be giving away half a dozen doughnuts to six people via a contest the shop will run on Facebook and Instagram. They actually do this multiple times over the year, so be sure to follow them on social media to keep up to date with each contest they run.

Dunkin‘ – All Locations: Purchase any beverage Friday and get a free classic donut of your choice, while supplies last. On Thursday at noon ET, Dunkin’ drops the #NationalDonutDay collection with limited-edition customizable donut-themed fashions at Shopdunkin.com. Classic donut favorites include Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly Filled, and more.

Krispy Kreme – All Locations: All guests can enjoy any doughnut of their choice free, no purchase necessary, but you may be able to score two doughnuts that day! The chain is also still honoring its free Original Glazed doughnut offer with a valid vaccination card. In addition, all Krispy Kreme guests can enjoy a $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen on National Doughnut Day as well.

Even national pizza brand DiGiorno is getting in on the day:

NEW: @DiGiorno is doing a Pizza x Donut MASH-UP next month for #NationalDonutDay! The donuts are stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with DiGiorno sauce, more cheese, and a variety of pizza toppings. #FoodNews pic.twitter.com/Mrw1kerI9K — foodbeast (@foodbeast) May 24, 2021

The not-delivery pizza company is holding a Twitter contest during which ten people will be able to win a half-dozen box of Digiornuts – that’s right, a DiGiorno/doughnut mashup.

Fans can win by tweeting the hashtag #sweepstakes in reply to Digiorno’s Doughnut day Twitter post.

