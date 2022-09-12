BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – SparkAmerica is a national movement that hopes to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle for everyone.

SparkAmerica is led by an alliance of local and national partners that work together to “spark” America’s fitness and health, leadership development, and community engagement. The organization brings people, groups, and even whole cities together on a single platform to participate in a free and fun annual calendar of challengers that encourage individual achievement while driving participation in friendly competition.

You can sign up to the join the initiative at the Spark Blair County website.

The initiative works to build motivation and keep participants healthy.

The Fit City Challenge happens twice a year in the spring and fall and is one of the group’s most active challenges. SparkAmerica is powered by PeopleOneHealth.

The initiative tracks fitness minutes for various challenges throughout the year. It doesn’t matter how a person chooses to be active as all types of activities count. You can track minutes for doing yoga, walking the dog, gardening, or even riding your bike.

The Healthy Blair County Coalition joined the SparkAmerica Fit City Challenge this past spring. The competition included 92 cities across the country. Of the 92 cities, Blair County ranked 5th with 20 teams and 136 participants. Altogether the county logged 320,552 fitness minutes.

Th fall challenge began on Thursday, September 1 and will end on Saturday, October 15.

Blair County currently stands in 4th place out of 95 cities. Blair County currently has logged 128,214 fitness minutes.