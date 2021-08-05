National ammunition shortage affecting local police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Across the country and right here in Central Pa. there is a massive shortage of ammunition.

And while it’s affecting the average sportsman, it is hitting law enforcement at a critical time.

Ken Westover, who runs the Allegheny Trade Company and sells ammo to police across the area, said it all started when the pandemic hit, and the shortfall of production. Unfortunately, according to Westover, distribution hasn’t rebounded since.

“I think it’s gonna last a little bit longer because they got a catch-up now because they’ve depleted year’s worth of stock in a few months really,” Westover said

And also feeling the pinch, are law enforcement agencies.

Chief David Reese with the Logan Township Police department said they are stocked, however, through their distributor, they currently aren’t getting their full allotment as they did in the past.

“For us, as a police department we are not able to get our ammunition as quickly we still get it piecemeal but not in large bulk like we had ordered them as,” Reese said.

And while the shortage hasn’t affected street officers on patrol, it has affected how much departments are paying for ammo and how officers qualify with their service weapons.

“We’ve been diligent in ensuring that we’ve had enough ammunition so at this time we are able to overcome it but long-term it could become a problem,” Reese said.

Ken Westover said the shortage is also affecting the price of ammo which has increased incrementally since early 2020.

“We’ll see prices come down I’m sure but we’re probably gonna have to wait for things to catch up for the companies to build your stock back up, everybody’s having trouble getting workers I’m sure they’re having the same problem,” Westover said.