BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring announced Thursday they will no longer deliver babies at their facility.

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Marketing Communications Coordinator Marni Baluta said the change will begin on Friday, Oct. 9 and all scheduled obstetrics (OB) delivery services will transition to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and other facilities in the area.

Baluta added Conemaugh will ensure patients continue to receive high-quality OB/GYN care and Nason will also continue to do emergency deliveries as needed.

“Aligning our non-emergent deliveries to our sister facility Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center or to another regional healthcare provider will enable us to focus on strengthening and investing more in other services that our community needs – like cardiology, orthopedics, GI and general surgery,” Baluta said. “We are proud to serve Roaring Spring and the surrounding region and remain committed to always considering ways to evolve our care to best meet the needs of our patients.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about maternity care and delivery services can be found on the Conemaugh Health System website.