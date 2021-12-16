Nanty Glo Fire Dept. celebrates opening of banquet, event center

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Nanty Glo Volunteer Fire Department Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of their newly renovated banquet and event center.

The hall was upgraded with new decor, flooring, lighting, heating and cooling and the ability to hold meetings, conferences, weddings, and small parties. Deputy Fire Chief Richard Brown said it’s the first time the hall has been remodeled since the ’60s.

“We’re hoping it takes off for weddings and stuff like that,” Brown said. “We’ve run a weekly bingo game, plus all of our fundraisers for all geared stations. So like I said, this is where we try and make our money to survive with the rising cost of everything.”

The fire department says proceeds generated from the center have helped keep the department afloat for many years and it’s now ready to host any type of event.