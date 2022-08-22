JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A night out ended with a Punxsy man getting charged after he reportedly exposed himself at a bar and was found in someone else’s apartment naked and sound asleep, police say.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 4. Punxsutawney Borough police were called to The Burrow for a report that Mark Rand Jr., 32 exposed himself and was trying to fight other patrons.

Police said they spoke to the bartender after arriving and learned that Rand only had one or two drinks before he exposed himself while trying to fight other patrons at the bar. Rand also reportedly urinated on the bar’s door before he ran off in an unknown direction.

While police were searching the area for Rand, another call came through at 2:45 a.m. the next morning about Rand breaking into a Greenwood apartment and found sleeping naked in bed, according to the charges filed.

Both Punxsy and state police showed up to the apartment to take Rand into custody. When they entered into the bedroom of the apartment they found Rand sleeping in his urine and that he defecated, police said. Rand tried to resist the officers but he was then placed into handcuffs.

Rand faces numerous charges of burglary, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, open lewdness and public drunkenness.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Rand is out on unsecured bail set at $2,500 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 1.