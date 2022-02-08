Police: Naked Johnstown man arrested, assaulted ER nurse

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that was caught drunk and naked in the middle of the street faces charges after he assaulted an ER nurse.

Just after midnight on Monday, Johnstown police responded to a report of a naked man that was screaming in the street and punching vehicles on the 300 block of Market Street. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Cameron M. Cinko standing in the middle of the road.

When police told Cinko to put his hands up, he replied by yelling about how another man wouldn’t have sex with him anymore, according to the criminal complaint. Despite resistance, police were able to place him in handcuffs and requested EMS come to evaluate Cinko.

Cinko was then transported to the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room and became aggressive. Police said he assaulted a nurse by kicking her in the stomach before being sedated.

He was arraigned at 9 a.m. on aggravated assault, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness charges. His preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 17.