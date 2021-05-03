Police: Naked man broke into Philipsburg home, strangled woman

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Winburne man was arrested Friday after police said he broke into a Philipsburg home, took his clothes off and choked a woman inside.

David Lee Bainey, 42, faces multiple charges including burglary, criminal trespass, strangulation and indecent exposure.

Police were dispatched at 11:09 p.m. near South 2nd Street in Philipsburg for a report of a male yelling and screaming while walking a dog. Before arriving, police were told the male assaulted a woman and was damaging vehicles parked on South 2nd Street. When they arrived, Bainey was laying in a grass yard without any clothes on, according to the charges filed.

DAVID BAINEY

Bainey attempted to run away was tased before being taken into custody and transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Police spoke to a woman who said Bainey came to her door with his dog. The woman said she told Bainey to leave and locked her screen door and the main door, but he managed to gain access to the residence. The woman said Bainey took off his clothes and pushed her to the ground, then proceeded to strangle her.

The victim said Bainey told her that he could kill her before leaving the residence, according to the charges filed. An investigation showed Bainey damaged three vehicles by breaking the side passenger mirrors and damaged another vehicle by hitting the windshield with a brick. Police said Bainey was also seen choking his dog and slamming it against the ground.

Bainey has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 12.