NAACP Johnstown hosts 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s celebration

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Johnstown branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted their 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s celebration today, virtually.

Under the theme, “Justice for All,” the NAACP reflected on the legacy, works and influence, of Dr. King during the civil rights movement.

According to the president of NAACP Johnstown, Dr. King’s work is not finished but must be continued even today.

“King’s work’s not done. When King wrote the letter from Birmingham jail he was writing about the injustice of unjust laws. Jim crow laws that just applied to black people and not white people. These were unjust laws. And when his clergy friends asked him slow down be patient, he quickly pointed out he doesn’t have 200 years more to give to the society and still be second classed citizens. He said I’m impatient and I want equality now and it’s not something you have to give you just have to get out of the way,” said Alan Cashaw.