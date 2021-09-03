Muzzleloading rifle, power tools stolen from Portage garage

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft where a muzzleloading rifle and numerous power tools were stolen in Cambria County.

The incident reportedly occurred at a garage in Portage Township sometime between Aug. 22 and Aug. 23. Troopers say nearly $1,000 in items were removed from the garage including several power tools and a muzzleloading rifle.

Muzzleloader firearms are operated by pushing a projectile through the muzzle or the open forward-pointing end of the barrel.

20″ STIHL Chainsaw, Value $100

14″ STIHL Chainsaw, Value $100

DEWALT Electric Impact, Value $100

DEWALT Sawzaw, Value $100

DEWALT Electric Grinder, Value $100

DEWALT Hand Tool Set, Value $100

Traditions, Inc. Importers of Spanish Black-Powderfirearms Buckstalker Muzzleloading Rifle, Value $350.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these items is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg by calling (814) 471-6500.