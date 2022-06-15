STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft from Stocker Chevrolet.

During the night of June 9, a 2014 Ford Mustang GT was stolen from the business, according to police. The Mustang is equipped with a very distinguishable exhaust system, turbocharged engine, and other aftermarket parts.

Ford Mustang GT stolen from Stocker Chevrolet in State College

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

State College Police is urging anyone who has any information regarding the incident to contact them at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.