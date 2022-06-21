JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Summer film festival is set to begin in Brockway with a rockin’ twist.

The Rock’n’Reel Music and Film Festival will feature four days of live music from local artists and independently made films. The festival is being held at Fernwood Farmstead at 393 Neiger Road and will be free to the public. Those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, friends and family.

Aside from the music and films, small chance games will be sold to help benefit non-profits, arts and crafts and food and drink vendors.

The first day of the festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, the second on Saturday, July 30, the third on Saturday, Aug. 20 and the fourth on Saturday, Sept. 10. Gates open at 4 p.m. with live music from 5 p.m. until dusk. The films will then play at the end of the night until 11 p.m.

The Aug. 20 edition of the festival will feature a fundraiser for children with learning disabilities and awards will be handed out on the final day on Sept. 10.

A Taco Tuesday Sneek Preview is also scheduled for June 28.