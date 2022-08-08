JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)—The Mickens Family is asking for community help in solving the murders of 61-year-old Lionel Mickens and 36-year-old Britney Rummell.

Rummell and Mickens were found shot to death inside Mickens’s Johnstown home on Pine Street on April 30. Mickens’s dog Daniel was also found dead inside the house. The autopsies found that both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Mickens’s mother, Geraldine Patterson, and Mickens’s younger brother, Mitchell Mickens, described Lionel as someone that’s a protector and always willing to provide a helping hand to all. Mitchell further said that Lionel embodied the meaning of a big brother role.

“He was like a protector,” Patterson said. “He always looked out for his brothers and sisters. He’s always looking out for them. He was a good learner, an A-student.”

“Our relationship was kind of a big brother teaches the little brother on how to do things the right way,” Mickens said. “He gave me lots of advice about things he probably couldn’t take his own advice about.”

Lionel was someone that loved to learn from everyone around him. His family said he was working on writing a screenplay before his passing as he was interested in the arts.

The family said Lionel visited around Thanksgiving, where they dedicated trees to other family members who passed. That was the last time they saw Lionel alive. Patterson said the call she received from one of her family members was one of the worst calls of her life.

Patterson said that she and Lionel would talk every day, and not having him felt like a piece of her heart was missing. Both of them said that they were a close family.

“I feel like I have a hole in my heart, that nothing seems to be able to fix it,” Patterson said. “I don’t know if the culprit that murdered my son. I could get closure then, but until then, it’s like I’m hanging.”

Mickens said that the Johnstown police have cooperated with them, and the family understands the police’s position in solving the case. The family has a $5,500 reward with Cambria County Crime Stoppers to seek out any answers to any potential leads.

“We’re dealing with it. We’re being patient,” Mickens said. “We’re just waiting for something to come through and praying that the Johnstown police and a Crime Stoppers ad will help.”

“We contributed some to it, but others we don’t even know have contributed to it,” Patterson said. “So we now know there’s more than us who want the answers. Lionel was loved around here. A lot of people cared about him.”

The family clarified that they would continue to speak up until they received some answers. Mickens said he feels he must find answers and will never give up.

“Please, please call. Please tell. Please give us the information,” Patterson said. “The same person could murder someone else’s child, and it could be yours.”

“We’re going to continue to work the reward. We’re going to continue to let people know, get the word out,” Mickens said. “Whatever I have to do on my part to get the word out so somebody can step up. I’m going to do what I have to do.”

The Crime Stoppers number is 1-800-548-7500. You can leave an anonymous tip. As of Monday, Aug. 8 there are no further updates in their investigation.