Murder charges filed in 2017 Johnstown homicide

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces murder charges in a 2017 killing.

The state Attorney General’s Office filed a first-degree murder charge this morning against 20-year-old Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 20, for a homicide in Johnstown on May 1, 2017.

GRANDINETTI, 20

It was late on the night of May 1, 2017, that 21-year-old 21-year-old Barron Thomas Grumbling was shot to death on Corrine Street in Johnstown’s West End section. Grandinetti was 16 at the time.

Grandinetti was sentenced in 2019 to four to eight years in state prison after a guilty plea to felony drug counts and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person stemming from a 2018 traffic stop.

He is the nephew of Shakir Smith, convicted in October for orchestrating the murder of Carol Ashcom in 2015. Prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office alleged in that case Grandinetti carried out the killing of Ashcom on Smith’s behest, but Grandinetti has not been charged in that case.