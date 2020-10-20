Multiple weapons recovered from home after teen was accidentally shot

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen was sent to the emergency room Monday night after he was accidentally shot in the buttocks.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. when a 16-year-old boy and his friends were using a gun. The weapon discharged and shot the juvenile grazing his left hip. The adults in the home were reportedly sleeping when the accident occurred.

The juvenile was transported to UPMC Altoona to treat his injury.

A search warrant was later executed by the Blair County District Attorney’s office on the home at 1023 3rd avenue. Officers searching the house reportedly located 12 firearms inside. Not all located firearms were secured, they report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.