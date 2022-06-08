STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are trying to identify three suspects who have now stolen two different wallets and racked up a reported $9,000 in credit/debit card charges.

The three pictured suspects reportedly stole a wallet from someone’s shopping cart while at GIANT in State College on May 26. They then went and bought $7,000 worth of merchandise.

The three did the exact same thing at Sam’s Club in State College back on Dec. 13, 2021. Police said they used a membership card that belongs to someone from Peckville, Lackawanna County. After stealing that victim’s wallet from a cart, they racked up $2,000 in purchases.

Photo: State College Police Department

Police believe the suspects may have done the same across Pennsylvania. They say witnesses reported seeing them in Ferguson Township in Centre County and Altoona in Blair County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Graves, State College Police Department, at (814) 234-7150 or ngraves@statecollegepa.us or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.