Multiple vehicles vandalized in Centre County, police search for suspects

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Spring Township Police Department has reported multiple instances of vandalism over the weekend.

Police said multiple vehicles and signs were covered with spray paint between 11 p.m. March 13 to 2 a.m. March 14. Approximately 10 vehicles were impacted on the 1200 Block of Axemann Road toward Pleasant Gap, along with multiple street signs and Gettic Park Little League sign.

Multiple portable toilets were reportedly tipped over as well. According to Spring Township police, there is no reason to believe it was a motivated act at this point. They are asking the community to submit any security footage they may have from that time frame to help them with their investigation.