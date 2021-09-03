Multiple units dispatched to arrest Cambria County man with gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill a woman with a gun.

Multiple units of the Vintondale Borough police were sent to the 300 block of Main Street Aug. 28 to arrest 37-year-old John McFee, according to charges filed.

McFee had supposedly strangled the woman before placing a gun against her head, threatening her. She told police that she feared for her life.

After McFee was in custody, Blacklick Valley EMS was called to evaluate the woman’s injuries, police note.

McFee was arraigned Sunday on charges that include strangulation, prohibited possession of a firearm, aggravated assault as well as simple assault and terroristic threats.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $100,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 13.