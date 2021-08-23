Multiple topics brought up in Altoona city council meeting

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Multiple topics were mentioned within the city council’s meeting Monday. Those topics ranged from discussion of animal ordinances to the following steps to the American Rescue Plan money.

The council went over the ordinance to see if there need to be any changes to accommodate recent complaints. The current law has general language that applies to most animals, creating a nuisance.

The council did not make any changes to the ordinance, worrying they may be too restrictive if they went into specifics.

Also discussed were the next steps are for the American Rescue Plan funding. Altoona City Manager Omar Strohm says the first interim report will be sent to the Department of Treasury by August 31, accounting for what the city’s spent so far.

Strohm plans to make a prioritized list to send over to the council to look over. This list will give an outline of what estimated costs are ahead for each project. Vice Mayor Dave Butterbaugh says that stormwater will continue to be the main priority of the lengthy discussion.

“That will be an ongoing discussion for the foreseeable future,” Butterbaugh said. “We’ve had a lot of stormwater issues, and I see a lot of priority going to the stormwater.”

The council plans to discuss stormwater within the next few work sessions.