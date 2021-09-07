Multiple School Districts hold board meeting for mask mandate

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Multiple districts across the county held a special school meeting Tuesday regarding Governor Wolf’s universal masks mandate in schools.

Everyone from parents, grandparents and even students took to the podium to address the board their reasoning why masking in schools should not be mandated.

“In-person talking, which is how a lot of us learn,” a junior from Tyrone High School said. “That’s the reason why I came to Tyrone this year. They missed all of that, and they’re not going to get that back for the day.”

“We’re trying to protect our children. That’s what we’re trying to do,” a grandmother from Tyrone said.

Some students and parents approached the podium describing their first-day experience with the new mandate. Students were told to enter separate rooms or even sent home. A student even said they did not receive breakfast because of not wearing a mask.

“He went into the school without a mask on,” a Tyrone mother said. “And he told me later he was given a choice to go to the auditorium or go to his classes.”

Some parents were willing to sign a form about opting out of masks or removing liability from the school district if their child tested positive.

“I will gladly sign any form releasing the district from any liability if one of my children gets Covid,” a Tyrone father said. “I can have a notarized form tomorrow if it would make the school board feel safer about my children not wearing masks.”

However, the school districts are saying they are just following the new mandate because it’s now a new state legislature.

“As long as the mandate is in place, it’s the law we are expected to follow,” the Altoona Area School District said.