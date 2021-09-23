Multiple roads closed in Centre County due to flooding

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple state highways are currently closed in some areas due to flooding, the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday afternoon.
- Route 192 between Route 880 and Route 445.
- Route 445 between Route 45 and Route 192
- Route 445 between Route 192 and Route 64
- Route 2011 (Penn Street) between Milheim and Coburn
- Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County. Drivers will follow a detour using Interstate 80 and Route 15. PennDOT expects this closure to be in effect for at least 24 hours.
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before the go” by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.