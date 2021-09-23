Multiple roads closed in Centre County due to flooding

A vehicle is diverted as a road is closed due to flooding on the outskirts of Port Stephens, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sydney, Australia, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Residents across the state of New South Wales have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state’s flood crisis would continue for several more days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple state highways are currently closed in some areas due to flooding, the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday afternoon.

Route 192 between Route 880 and Route 445.

Route 445 between Route 45 and Route 192

Route 445 between Route 192 and Route 64

Route 2011 (Penn Street) between Milheim and Coburn

Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County. Drivers will follow a detour using Interstate 80 and Route 15. PennDOT expects this closure to be in effect for at least 24 hours.

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before the go” by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.