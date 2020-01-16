Multiple PSU World Campus programs rank top ten

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to US. News and World, Penn State had 6 of their programs place inside the top-ten list of best online programs, the most of any university on the list.

The university’s world campus offers more than 200 total programs including associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees.

Program leaders also tell us, there’s no disconnect in learning online.

“In a classroom setting they may only be noticed if they speak up. But, in the online environment, they’re visible, their communication is visible, their access to faculty members is beyond the traditional class period.” Karen Pollack, Associate Vice Provost, Online Education, Penn State



Right now we’re told there are about 20,000 students enrolled online. Officials say that’s a number that grows about 3 percent each year.

The next step for the world campus is bringing virtual reality into an online classroom.

8 in Best Online Bachelor’s Programs

8 in Best Online Master’s in Business Programs (Excluding MBA)

7 in Best Online Master’s in Education Programs

6 in Best Online Master’s in Computer Information Technology Programs

6 in Best Online MBA Programs

6 in Best Online Master’s in Engineering Programs

For more information on this list, you can check out US News & World by clicking here.