BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are responding to a water rescue on the west branch of the Juniata River in Frankstown Township.

The rescue is taking place along East Loop Road and Allis Lane. Several people are reportedly involved and at least one person has been rescued so far.

The following water rescue units are on scene:

Geeseytown Fire Company

Jackson Township Vol. Fire Company in Huntingdon County

Portage Fire Department in Cambria County

Cambria County Water Rescue

Nanty Glo, along with Williamsburg Fire Company

Hollidaysburg Ambulance

Details are very limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.