Multiple organizations give out Thanksgiving meals in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple places are handing out Thanksgiving meals in Centre County on Thursday.

The Bellefonte Knights of Columbus are giving away free Thanksgiving meals until 2 p.m. today. Located at 315 Stoney Batter in Bellefonte, PA.

“This is what the Knights are all about,” says Tim O’Donnell, Chair, Knights of Columbus. It’s been a tradition of the Knights for the past 25 years, and they expect to distribute about 300 meals today.

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in State College, located at 208 West Foster Avenue, is hosting a free community Thanksgiving. Take-out meals will be available for pick up until 2 p.m. today and they’re prepared to serve 300 people.

“We’re looking to spread a little cheer,” says Ron Rovansek, executive director of the Saint Andrew’s community cafe. “We spent the week roasting turkeys! We have over 100 pies.”