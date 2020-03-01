Multiple injured, sent to hospital following two vehicle crash in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six people were sent to the hospital Saturday evening following a two vehicle crash on Whitetail Road in Somerset Township, according to a release from State Police.

The crash happened right before 4 pm Saturday evening. Police say the first vehicle was traveling north on Whitetail Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Whitetail Road and Antram Road.

The second vehicle was traveling west on Antram road when the first vehicle ran the stop sign, and vehicle two crashed into the right side of vehicle one, causing it to hit the stop sign and overturning.

All parties involved were transferred to the hospital. Three of the six suffered serious injuries, according to State police.

The driver of vehicle one is being charged for failing to stop at the stop sign.