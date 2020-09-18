Multiple HS football games canceled due to COVID-19

(WTAJ) — Multiple high school football games have been canceled for Friday evening due to COVID-19.

According to Progress Sports Dept. Clearfield had a positive case in the school and took precautions and canceled their game against Tyrone.

Clearfield’s game tonight against @GoldenEagles_FB has been cancelled unfortunately. More details to come. — Clearfield Bison Football (@Bison__Football) September 18, 2020

Penns Valley was instructed to quarantine 26 of their players after play Clearfield last week. They were informed by the DOH to quarantine after contract tracing was completed. This currently leaves their status for next week unknown as of this writing.

Sheffield, in Warren County, canceled their entire season. With that said, Curwensville High School had to cancel their game with them on Sept. 18.

