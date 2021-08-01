Multiple hospitalized after UTV crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple people were hospitalized yesterday after a UTV crash in Clearfield County.
According to police, the crash happened on private property around 7 p.m.
A total of four people were taken to the hospital with three of them being transported by helicopter. Only adults were injured in the accident.
Stick with WTAJ as we will update when we uncover more details.
